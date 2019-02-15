US judge rules against butterfly sanctuary opposed to Trump's wall

A US ruled Thursday against a butterfly sanctuary that had sued to keep Donald Trump's proposed border wall from cutting the refuge in two.

For months the has been arguing that the wall would be devastating for those insects and other creatures living in this habitat in the Rio Grande Valley of

As many as 200 species of butterfly live in the sanctuary, as do bobcats, coyotes, skunk pigs, armadillos and turtles.

Financing for a wall going through the sanctuary was approved last year and is separate from the border appropriation fight that is currently roiling Construction could begin in a matter of weeks, local people said.

The North American Butterfly Association, which runs the refuge, sued the government on grounds that the sanctuary is private property.

But ruled Thursday that the project can proceed.

"On the same day the announces he will declare a state of emergency, the throws out our case. We are not going away that easily!", the butterfly center said in a tweet.

The announced Thursday that Trump will declare a national emergency on the border with to build the wall by bypassing to access funds that lawmakers are denying him.

