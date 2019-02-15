Saina, Kashyap, Sourabh enter semifinals of Senior Nationals

Former champions Nehwal, Kashyap and advanced to the semifinals of the 83rd Yonex- Nationals here Friday.

Defending champion hardly broke a sweat to get the better of former number one Neha Pandit of in a lop-sided quarterfinal contest.

The two-time champion will face 22-year-old Vaishnavi Bhale, who was part of India's Cup squad last year, later in the evening.

Kashyap, a 2012 winner, prevailed 21-18 21-16 over Bodhit Joshi, who had reahed the finals of last year. The former world no 6 from will face Lakshya Sen in the semifinals later in the day.

Both and Kashyap had played their pre-quarterfinal match on Thursday night at the newly-laid wooden court at the TRP indoor stadium after refusing to play at the Assam Academy courts due to "uneven" surface.

Earlier, former World No 30 Sourabh, who had clinched Super 100 titles at and last year, eked out a hard-fought 21-11 21-23 21-18 triumph over B Sai Praneeth.

Sourabh grabbed seven straight points from 14-17 down in the decider against former champion Sai Praneeth in the quarterfinals.

The 26-year-old Sourabh, a two-time former champion, will meet of later in the evening.

Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu had notched up two clincal wins on Thursday and will play the other women's singles semifinal against local sensation Ashmita Chaliha later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)