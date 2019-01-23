US lawmakers reintroduce legislation enforcing fair trade with China

Two US lawmakers -- one each from the Republican and the -- on Wednesday reintroduced a legislation in the to safeguard American assets from Chinese influence and possession, as well as protect American businesses from China's tools of economic aggression.

Reintroduced by Congressman and Mike Conaway, the Fair Trade with Enforcement Act is the companion legislation to a similar legislation introduced by Senators and in the

"Our imbalanced trade relationship with poses profound national and economic security risks to the The bipartisan Fair Trade with Enforcement Act would help correct our trade imbalances with China and give American workers a level playing field to compete and succeed," said Ryan.

This legislation would further strengthen the American position by safeguarding our assets from Chinese influence and possession, and blunting China's tools of economic aggression, he added.

"While the is operating in a 24-hour cycle, China has a long-term plan reaching 50 to 100 years. We need to get ahead of the game and strengthen our economy, and this legislation will put us on that path forward," Ryan said.

Conaway said Beijing's 'Made in China 2025' initiative has made it clear that the Chinese government's objective is to drive American companies out of business and move their technology and jobs to China at any cost, including the use of illegal trade practices.

This legislation takes the important step of barring the sale of national security sensitive US intellectual property and technology to China, as well as ensuring that China is paying its fair share in taxes, the lawmaker said.

"This bill also keeps the focus on the national security threats posed by and ZTE , as China frequently uses commercial technology as a vessel to spy on the Allowing them access to our networks would be an enormous security risk and a massive mistake," Conaway said.

