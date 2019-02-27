US military says airstrike kills 20 al-Shabab in Somalia

The military says it has killed 20 fighters from the extremist group with an airstrike in central Somalia, a day after another airstrike in the area killed 35.

The US military command for the African continent says the attack occurred on Monday near Shebeeley in the Hiran region and targeted a training camp used as a staging area for attacks.

The US has dramatically increased airstrikes against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab, Africa's deadliest extremist group, since took office.

The US has carried out 23 strikes this year.

Authorities and experts acknowledge that it will take more than airstrikes to defeat the extremist group, which holds large parts of rural central and and carries out deadly suicide attacks in the capital,

