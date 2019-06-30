JUST IN
Business Standard

US President Donald Trump steps into North Korea

AFP  |  Panmunjom 

Donald Trump on Sunday stepped into North Korean territory, the first time a sitting US president has ever set foot in the former enemy country.

In a historic moment, Trump walked across the concrete blocks dividing North and South Korean territory in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula, where the two sides fought each other to a standstill in the 1950-53 Korean War.

First Published: Sun, June 30 2019. 12:30 IST

