Trump offers support for troops at DMZ

President Donald Trump is meeting with several dozen troops stationed at the Korean Demilitarized Zone separating South and North Korea and telling them, "We're with you all the way."



The troops include both U.S. solders as well as South Korean troops.

Trump was joined by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is praising Trump for deciding to meet shortly with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

He's calling it "a bold decision."



Trump has at times appeared to question the value of keeping U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula in light of the U.S.-South Korea trade deficit.

President Donald Trump is griping about the press not giving him sufficient credit for improved U.S. relations with North Korea.

Trump is telling reporters as he stands atop Observation Post Ouellette that there has been "tremendous" improvement since his first meeting with the North's leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore last year.

Trump says the situation used to be marked by "tremendous danger," but that, "After our first summit, all of the danger went away."



And he's chastising reporters, saying "they have no appreciation for" for changes in the North, which he's calling a "very different place."



Trump has been criticized for meeting again with Kim when the North continues to test short-range missiles and has not moved forward with a pledge to denuclearize.

