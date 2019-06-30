Aditi stays bogey free for second day, placed 12th in LPGA

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok birdied three of the four Par-5s in the second round to continue on her strong performance at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship here.

Aditi, who is coming out of a rather modest showing in 2019, shot a bogey-free four-under 67 to get to nine-under 133 and was positioned tied 12th at the halfway stage of the tournament. She had a bogey free 66 on the first day.

Aditi trailed the twin leaders, Sung Hyun Park and Carlota Ciganda by four shots.

Sung Hyun Park (66-63) birdied the final two holes for an eight-under 63 and a share of lead with Ciganda (63-66). They are both at 13-under 129 at the Pinnacle Country Club.

Aditi, starting on the 10th, birdied the 14th, 18th and second, all Par-5s. The only Par-5 she did not birdie was the seventh but made up with a birdie on ninth for a bogey free 68 and she has not dropped a shot in 36 holes.

Park, who won the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore in early March for her sixth LPGA Tour title, was also second in the major KPMG Women's PGA Championship last week.

Spaniard Ciganda, who said she did not look at the leaderboard till the last few holes, chipped in from 60 yards for an eagle on the par-4 first hole and closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th.

First-round leader Inbee Park was tied for third place at 11-under, following her opening 62 with a 69.

Top-ranked Hyo Joo Kim (64) also was at 11-under with Danielle Kang (63), Linnea Strom(65), Brittany Altomare (65) and Daniela Darquea(65).

Ciganda, in her eighth season on the LPGA Tour, is looking for her third LPGA win. Her previous two twins came in 2016.

The cut fell at three-under and 72 players made the cut.

