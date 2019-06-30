Bhullar stays in race for good finish, lies sixth in Spain

Gaganjeet Bhullar had a roller-coaster third round of one-over 72 to stay Tied-sixth at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters on one of the toughest layouts on the Race to Dubai.

Bhullar had four birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey and is now two-under 211.

Shiv Kapur, the only other Indian to make the cut, shot five-over 76 with four bogeys, two birdies and a triple bogey eight on Par-5 fourth. He is now Tied-64th. Earlier in the week SSP Chawrasia and Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut.

South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout will take a five-shot lead over local hero Jon Rahm into the final round as he looks for his first European Tour victory.

Bhullar, who shot 68 and 71 on first two days, had two bogeys on either side, but apart from his three bogeys, he was let down by a double on par-4 eighth.

He still has a chance to finish in Top-3, who have not yet qualified for the Open. The top three players, not exempt otherwise, will qualify for the Open.

Bhullar's only previous Major appearance was at The Open exactly 10 years ago in 2009.

World Number 11 Rahm recorded his best round as a professional at Real Club Valderrama with a 67 to sit at five under par alongside Japan's Hideto Tanihara, but the duo could not keep pace with Bezuidenhout, whose round of 69 took him to ten under par.

Bezuidenhout came to Spain off the back of claiming third place at last week's BMW International Open and started the third round with a four shot lead, but with three birdies and just one bogey helped him stretch that to four shots.

Tanihara (68) joined Rahm in a tie for second place, two shots ahead of Belgian duo Nicolas Colsaerts and Thomas Detry. Tournament host Garcia and 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn are in a group of nine players, eight shots off the lead at two under par.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)