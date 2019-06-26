US protests to Russia over arrest conditions of alleged spy

The on Wednesday formally protested over the arrest in of former US marine Paul Whelan, who has been jailed on charges of since December.

The has asked that allegations of mistreatment in pre-trial detention be investigated and Whelan's guaranteed, according to

"We have protested to the (foreign ministry) Paul Whelan's mistreatment while in custody," Kalan wrote on

"Welfare of US citizens abroad is our highest priority," she added.

The Russian ministry responded via its own account, suggesting the US instead comment on the rights of incarcerated Russian citizens on its territory.

The US note of protest comes a few days after Whelan's latest appeal of arrest conditions was rejected.

Whelan, who was arrested in December after allegedly receiving state secrets, maintains that he has been framed and that he took a USB drive from an acquaintance thinking it contained vacation photos.

During his most recent hearing, he made a direct appeal to US

"Mr -- we cannot keep great unless we aggressively protect and defend citizens wherever they are in the world," he said.

is among high-profile detainees mooted for a potential prisoner swap with the He also holds Canadian, Irish and British passports.

His relatives in the US have mounted a campaign for his release.

His sister met National Security and top earlier this month, according to a statement by his brother David

has complained of pressure and said Russian authorities are isolating him to coerce a confession due to lack of evidence of his involvement in

