C R Patil appointed Lok Sabha House Committee Chairman

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Wednesday appointed BJP MP from Gujarat C R Patil as chairman of the House Committee of the Lower House.
The MP from Gujarat's Navsari has the highest victory margin in the 2019 general elections.
The house committee deals with all matters relating to residential accommodation for Lok Sabha members.
The panel comprises 12 members appointed by the Speaker and has a one-year term.
