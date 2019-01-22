American charged with espionage in Russia found with 'evidence'

A US citizen accused of in has been found with "evidence that constitutes state secrets", his said on Tuesday.

Paul Whelan, the global director for the Michigan-based BorgWarner, was arrested in on December 28, 2018, on suspicion of carrying out an act of espionage, according to the Federal Service (FSB), Russia's domestic intelligence agency.

He was found with evidence constituting state secrets when he was detained, Whelan's told

His family says he was in the country only for a vacation.

Whelan, 48, arrived in on December 22 to attend a retired fellow Marine's wedding, his brother told

On the day of his arrest he had been with the wedding party at the Kremlin, serving as a guide for wedding guests who were visiting for the first time, his brother said.

Later that day, he didn't arrive at the wedding, and the newlyweds filed a missing person report with the Russian authorities, according to

The FSB announced Whelan's arrest on December 31.

Since his arrest, Whelan has been held without bail in

Zherebenkov told that he filed an appeal against the detention in early January, calling it unwarranted and excessive.

Whelan's hearing will be held in City Court. If found guilty, Whelan faces up to 20 years in prison, Russia's state-run news agency TASS reported.

