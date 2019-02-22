JUST IN
US, Russian envoys discuss Afghan peace in Turkey

AP  |  Ankara 

The US peace envoy for Afghanistan has met his Russian counterpart in the Turkish capital for talks on efforts to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan.

The Russian Embassy in Ankara announced on Twitter Friday that it was hosting a meeting between Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Zamir Kabulov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy for Afghanistan.

Khalilzad has stepped up efforts to find a peace deal for Afghanistan and held several rounds of direct talks with the Taliban. He will hold another round on Monday.

The two sides have focused their talks on the withdrawal of U.S. troops and measures to prevent Afghanistan again becoming a staging arena for terrorists to attack the United States.

Russia has also emerged as an influential player by hosting Afghan talks.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 17:50 IST

