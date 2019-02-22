Tejashwi lashes out at Sushil Modi for accusations about

RJD on Friday lashed out at Deputy by whom he has been accused of having spent lavishly on decorating a government bungalow which he vacated last week following a order.

Yadav, who had preceded as the deputy cm, taunted the latter for having, in the past, alleged splurge of public money on the official residence of Nitish Kumar.

He dared the BJP to make public details of the enormous expenditure involved in expansion of the CM house after it was vacated by his mother

When was in the opposition, he used to go about issuing statements accusing Kumar of spending conspicuously on decorating the CMs residence. After returning to power through back door, he is now training his guns at me, Yadav



who is the of the opposition in the state assembly



told reporters.

The RJD heir apparent was allotted 5, Deshratna Marg, adjacent to 1, where the lives, after he became deputy cm in November, 2015.

After he lost the on account of Kumar walking out of the and returning to the BJP-led NDA, in July 2017, Yadav continued to occupy the sprawling bungalow challenging the state governments order to vacate before the and later the

Modi, who moved into the bungalow on Tuesday last, has alleged wasteful expenditure of public money by Yadav who also held the building construction portfolio while in power



in equipping the bungalow with 7-star facilities.

I challenge Modi to get an RTI filed seeking information like how much increase has there been in the area of the CMs residence since and moved out of the house. How many adjoining bungalows have been subsumed into the CMs residence and how many new buildings have been constructed inside the vast compound should also be shared, he said.

I would also like to point out that when I vacated 5, Deshratna Marg, I did not touch a single fitting or fixture but left behind many of my personal belongings for use by those who occupy the house after me. Unlike many BJP leaders who made sure that even brooms lying inside their ministerial bungalows were picked up while upon vacating premises, Yadav alleged.

