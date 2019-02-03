JUST IN
Business Standard

US says airstrike in Somalia kills 13 al-Shabab extremists

AP  |  Johannesburg 

The United States military says it has killed 13 members of the al-Shabab extremist group with an airstrike 30 miles (48 kilometres) outside Somalia's capital.

A US Africa Command statement says Friday's strike occurred near Gandarshe in Lower Shabelle region. The statement says the al-Qaida-linked fighters have used Gandarshe as a staging area for bombings in the capital, Mogadishu.

A half-dozen US airstrikes in December killed 62 al-Shabab fighters near Gandarshe as they were preparing to attack a Somali military base.

This is the 10th US airstrike this year in Somalia. It carried out nearly 50 strikes last year in the Horn of Africa nation against al-Shabab, the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa.

A strike on Thursday killed 24 al-Shabab fighters in neighbouring Hiran region.

First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 00:25 IST

