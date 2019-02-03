US says airstrike in Somalia kills 13 al-Shabab extremists

The military says it has killed 13 members of the extremist group with an airstrike 30 miles (48 kilometres) outside Somalia's capital.

A US Command statement says Friday's strike occurred near Gandarshe in Lower Shabelle region. The statement says the al-Qaida-linked fighters have used Gandarshe as a staging area for bombings in the capital,

A half-dozen US in December killed 62 fighters near Gandarshe as they were preparing to attack a Somali military base.

This is the 10th US airstrike this year in It carried out nearly 50 strikes last year in the Horn of nation against al-Shabab, the deadliest Islamic extremist group in

A strike on Thursday killed 24 fighters in neighbouring Hiran region.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)