Venezuela's Guaido calls new anti-Maduro demonstration on Feb 12

-
ALSO READ
Death toll in Venezuela protests this week reaches 26: NGO
Four dead in clashes ahead of Venezuela protests: Police, NGO
Putin rings Venezuela's Maduro to show support: Kremlin
Venezuelan crisis: Guaido considers accepting US military support
UK backs 'targeted' sanctions on Venezuelan 'kleptocrats'
-
Venezuela's self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido on Saturday announced a new street demonstration for February 12 to keep up the pressure on embattled socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.
Speaking to thousands of opposition supporters during a mass protest in the east of Caracas, Guaido urged protesters to "stay in the streets," announcing two new demonstrations: one for Youth Day on February 10 and another at an unspecified time related to the entry of humanitarian aid that he earlier said would arrive from Colombia and Brazil.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU