Venezuela's Guaido calls new anti-Maduro demonstration on Feb 12

Central Africa reaches peace deal with rebels: Govt
AFP  |  Caracas 

Venezuela's self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido on Saturday announced a new street demonstration for February 12 to keep up the pressure on embattled socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking to thousands of opposition supporters during a mass protest in the east of Caracas, Guaido urged protesters to "stay in the streets," announcing two new demonstrations: one for Youth Day on February 10 and another at an unspecified time related to the entry of humanitarian aid that he earlier said would arrive from Colombia and Brazil.

First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 00:10 IST

