US seeks UN draft resolution calling for Venezuela elections

The has shared with its allies a draft resolution calling for international aid to be delivered in and for a to take place.

While no date has yet been set for a vote on the American draft, and negotiations are ongoing, is likely to use its veto power to block it as part of its support of Nicolas Maduro's regime, diplomats said.

The text, a copy of which was obtained by AFP on Saturday, expresses "full support for the as the only democratically elected institution in " The legislative body's chairman, Juan Guaido, has declared himself of Venezuela, challenging Maduro's rule.

The draft resolution stresses "deep concern with the violence and excessive use of force by Venezuelan security forces against unarmed, peaceful protesters."



It also "calls for the immediate start of a political process leading to free, fair and credible presidential elections, with international electoral observation, in line with Venezuela's constitution."



The text also requests that UN "utilize his good offices" to obtain such elections.

It also "stresses the need to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in and to facilitate access and delivery of assistance to all in need in the entirety of the territory of Venezuela."



On Friday, proposed an alternative text to the American one, diplomats said.

Humanitarian aid sent by the recently arrived in the Colombian city of at the border with Venezuela, but Maduro has refused to let in the shipments.

Guaido said Friday he was ready to take any necessary measures, including authorizing a US military intervention, to force Maduro from power and alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)