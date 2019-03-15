JUST IN
US Senate admonishes Donald Trump, votes to end border emergency

But opponents warned that Trump's move smacked of executive overreach

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The US Senate delivered a surprisingly strong rebuke of President Donald Trump on Thursday, as several Republicans joined opposition Democrats in voting to terminate his declared emergency on the southern border.

A dozen Republicans supported ending Trump's emergency that he hoped would provide him cover to secure alternative government funding for his protective wall on the US-Mexico border denied to him by Congress.

But opponents warned that Trump's move smacked of executive overreach, and insisted a vote to curtail his authority would preserve the constitutionally mandated separation of powers in Washington.
First Published: Fri, March 15 2019. 01:05 IST

