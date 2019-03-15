US Senate admonishes Donald Trump, votes to end border emergency

The delivered a surprisingly strong rebuke of President on Thursday, as several joined opposition Democrats in voting to terminate his declared emergency on the southern border.

A dozen supported ending Trump's emergency that he hoped would provide him cover to secure alternative government funding for his protective wall on the US-Mexico border denied to him by Congress.

But opponents warned that Trump's move smacked of executive overreach, and insisted a vote to curtail his authority would preserve the constitutionally mandated separation of powers in Washington.