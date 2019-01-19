US senator says Saudi crown prince must be 'dealt with' over Khashoggi murder

A key US on Saturday said the Saudi crown was responsible for Jamal Khashoggi's murder and must be "dealt with", as he threatened new sanctions.

Republican Lindsey Graham, an influential ally of Donald Trump, has previously said that Crown was complicit in the grisly killing of Post contributor Khashoggi in October.

"I have concluded that the relationship between and the cannot move forward until MBS has been dealt with," Graham said, using the initials for the crown

Graham also threatened new sanctions against those suspected of involvement in the murder during a press conference in

Western countries including the US, and have placed sanctions on nearly 20 Saudi nationals as the case has tarnished Riyadh's international reputation.

"We will start sanctioning those involved in the killing of Mr Khashoggi. We'll make a definitive statement that MBS knew about it and is responsible for it and come up with a series of sanctions," the lawmaker said.

says Khashoggi was killed by a team of 15 Saudis who strangled him during a visit to the on October 2 to obtain paperwork ahead of his upcoming marriage.

The remains of the insider turned of the kingdom have yet to be found, three months after this murder.

has denied any claims of the crown prince's involvement but the case has caused strains with

Earlier this month the trial of 11 accused opened in with the seeking the death penalty for five defendants.

Graham acknowledged that he had been "enthusiastic" in his support of Prince Mohammed but accepted he had been "wrong".

"What has transpired in the last couple of years is unnerving to say the least," he said.

Graham said the sanctions were intended to send the message that the murder was "not what you do if you're an ally of the United States".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)