An influential American said Wednesday the should stand ready to assist nuclear-armed neighbours and in resolving the ongoing crisis peacefully between the two countries.

Tensions between and rose following the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The heightening tensions between and are deeply alarming. These two nuclear-armed states must commit to resolving this crisis peacefully, and the US should stand ready to assist," said in a tweet.

"We must not allow conventional tensions to go nuclear," Markey said amidst increased tension between the two South Asian neighbors.

Following the terror attack, India bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

On Wednesday, Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot.

Pakistan tried to defuse the tension by saying war is futile and can lead to unknown consequences while making an oblique reference to the nuclear weapons that both countries possess.

