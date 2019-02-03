US tariffs hit Chinese economy 'very badly', says Trump

The massive tariffs imposed by on import of products from has badly hit the of the Asian nation, said Sunday, with the clock ticking on a March 1 US-set deadline for to address trade concerns and avert an escalation in the war between the world's two largest economies.

The US and have been locked in an escalating trade spat since early 2018, raising import tariffs on each other's goods.

Last year, Trump imposed hikes of up to 25 per cent on USD 250 billion of Chinese goods. The move prompted to increase tariffs on USD 110 billion of American goods. During a meeting in on the sidelines of the Summit, Trump and agreed to halt any further increases for 90 days beginning January 1.

"We have put massive tariffs on China...it is hurting China's very badly. I want them to make a fair deal," Trump told

If no resolution is reached by the March 1 deadline, tariffs on USD 200 billion of Chinese goods are set to increase from 10 per cent to 25 per cent, a prospect that has rattled the global market because of the inevitable economic damage.

China has offered to hike its US goods purchases to reduce the bilateral trade deficit and also offered to discuss regulatory changes to improve market access for international investors.However, it has been reluctant to reduce its chances of competing with on innovation and advanced technologies and doubts remain about its willingness to cede much ground.

Trump said he is hopeful of making a deal with China.

"It looks like we are doing very well with making a deal with China...no two leaders of this country and China have ever been closer than I am with (Chinese) (Jinping). We have a good chance to make a deal...it's going to be a real deal...not going to be a stopgap (arrangement)," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)