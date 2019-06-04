US tightens Cuba sanctions, ends group travel

The banned group to on Tuesday, cutting off one of the main avenues for Americans to visit the island.

In a move to punish what it called Cuba's "destabilising role" in the region, the also banned the US export of boats and private airplanes to the country.

The end to group would likely deal a heavy blow to American tourism on the island, which took off after former moved to ease the half-century embargo against the communist government in 2014.

" continues to play a destabilizing role in the Western hemisphere, providing a communist foothold in the region and propping up US adversaries in places like and by fomenting instability, undermining the rule of law, and suppressing democratic processes," Treasury said in a statement.

"This administration has made a strategic decision to reverse the loosening of sanctions and other restrictions on the Cuban regime. These actions will help to keep US dollars out of the hands of Cuban military, intelligence, and "



The Treasury move banned "group people-to-people educational travel," a structure that allowed travel agencies to organize regular American tourists into "educational groups" who, on their visit to Cuba, would spend a certain amount of time in exchanges with Cubans.

After he came into office in January 2017 promising to reverse Obama's thaw with Cuba, banned individual visits and in a series of moves limited commerical interactions with the country.

blames for propping up the besieged Venezuelan regime of

