Ramdev to lead Yoga Day celebrations in Haridwar

Ramdev will lead thousands of people in celebrations of the International Yoga Day on June 21 on the the banks of river Ganga at Har ki Pairi here.
Haridwar will make history on International Yoga Day this year as thousands of people will do yoga for the first time at Har ki Pairi under the aegis of Ganga Sabha and Patanjali Yogpeeth, Ramdev told reporters here Tuesday.
Describing Haridwar as the country's spiritual capital, he said the event will see the coming together of the two most important aspects of Indian culture -- yoga and Ganga.
"While the Ganga is believed to absolve people of their sins, yoga cleanses your system of all illnesses. So in a way the event this time will see the coming together of two most important aspects of Indian culture," Ramdev said.
A number of Bollywood celebrities are also likely to attend the event, he said.
