US trade deficit fell to $616.8 billion last year, first fall since 2013

-
ALSO READ
US trade deficit falls to more than 3-year low as imports decline further
US trade deficit lowest in 1.5 years; weekly jobless claims at 7-month low
Trump says US-China trade deal may have to wait until after US elections
China may impose $3.58 billion in annual trade sanctions on US: WTO panel
Trade war: China warns US investment curbs would hurt global growth
-
The US trade deficit fell last year to $616.8 billion, the first time the gap has narrowed since 2013 as imports declined more than exports, according to government data released Wednesday.
As President Donald Trump's trade confrontations escalated in 2019, the total trade gap shrunk by nearly $10 billion as exports fell by 0.1 per cent and imports dropped 0.4 per cent, the Commerce Department reported.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU