US "very pleased" to see strong govt return to power in India: Official

The US is "very pleased" to see a strong government return to power in as both nations look to boost bilateral trade amid a growing security partnership, a said here Monday.

"Our (US) (Donald Trump) has expressed his strong desire for continued strength in the US and relations across the board. So, it is an opportunity for us to continue what already is a very excellent relationship," said David Kennedy, Minister Counsellor for Public Affairs,

Besides, he said both the US and India would like to see their annual bilateral trade of over USD 120 billion grow higher and view it as a "fantastic opportunity".

"I think our broader security relationship is strong and growing and that will continue to grow in many ways with shared common interest and common values, as we are two large democracies. I am confident we will continue that very healthy relationship growing forward," Kennedy said.

The total bilateral trade, both goods and services, of the US with India stood at USD 126 billion in 2017, up 10.4 per cent from USD 114.2 billion level in 2016. Bilateral trade witnessed an average 5.6 per cent annual growth rate for the previous five years, according to the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)