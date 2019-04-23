Lupin’s Pithampur facility may face regulatory action, says USFDA

on Tuesday said the US health regulator has cautioned that the firm's may be subject to regulatory or administrative action and that it may withhold approval of any pending applications or supplements in which this facility is listed.

The company has received a letter from the (USFDA) classifying the inspection conducted at its Pithampur (Indore) Unit-2 facility in January 2019 as Action Indicated (OAI), said in a regulatory filing.

"The USFDA has stated that this facility may be subject to regulatory or administrative action and that it may withhold approval of any pending applications or supplements in which this facility is listed," it added.

The Mumbai-based drug maker, however, said it does not believe that the classification would have an impact on disruption of supplies or the existing revenues from operations of this facility.

The company is in the process of sending further updates of its corrective actions to the USFDA and is hopeful of a positive outcome, it added.

Earlier, the USFDA had classified the inspection conducted at its Somerset (New Jersey) facility in December 2018, as OAI, which means approvals of pending applications or supplements from the site maybe withheld.

Shares of ended 3.94 per cent up to Rs 864.30 apiece on the BSE.

