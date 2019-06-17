USFDA for voluntary action by Cadila Healthcare on Ahmedabad SEZ facility

-
Drug firm Cadila Healthcare Monday said it has received establishment inspection report from the US health regulator with voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification for its Ahmedabad SEZ facility.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted an inspection of the company's formulations manufacturing facility located at SEZ, Ahmedabad from March 25 to April 3, 2019, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.
The plant has received an establishment inspection report (EIR). The EIR report stated that the classification of the facility is VAI, it added.
As per the USFDA, VAI means that though "objectionable conditions or practices were found, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action".
