JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Mamata agrees to live coverage of meeting with protesting docs

Beer sales in Telangana at record high as temperature soars
Business Standard

USFDA for voluntary action by Cadila Healthcare on Ahmedabad SEZ facility

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare Monday said it has received establishment inspection report from the US health regulator with voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification for its Ahmedabad SEZ facility.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted an inspection of the company's formulations manufacturing facility located at SEZ, Ahmedabad from March 25 to April 3, 2019, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

The plant has received an establishment inspection report (EIR). The EIR report stated that the classification of the facility is VAI, it added.

As per the USFDA, VAI means that though "objectionable conditions or practices were found, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action".

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 244.65 per scrip in the afternoon trade on BSE, down 0.26 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 15:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU