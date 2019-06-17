USFDA for voluntary action by Cadila Healthcare on Ahmedabad SEZ facility

Drug firm Monday said it has received establishment inspection report from the US health regulator with voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification for its SEZ facility.

The Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted an inspection of the company's formulations manufacturing facility located at SEZ, from March 25 to April 3, 2019, said in a BSE filing.

The plant has received an establishment inspection report (EIR). The EIR report stated that the classification of the facility is VAI, it added.

As per the USFDA, VAI means that though "objectionable conditions or practices were found, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action".

Shares of were trading at Rs 244.65 per scrip in the afternoon trade on BSE, down 0.26 per cent from its previous close.

