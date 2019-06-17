Refined soya oil futures rise by 0.31 pc

Refined prices increased 0.31 per cent to Rs 741.5 per 10 kg in futures market Monday as speculators created fresh positions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined contracts for July delivery went up by Rs 2.3, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 741.5 per 10 kg with an open interest of 50,200 lots.

Similarly, refined for August delivery traded higher by Rs 2.3, or 0.32 per cent, at Rs 728.9 per 10 kg in 18,830 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by traders against restricted arrivals from growing regions, mainly led to the rise in refined at futures trade.

