Counter FIR lodged by MP's brother in scribe assault case

BJD Mohanty's brother who was booked for sexually harrasing and assaulting a woman journalist, Saturday lodged a counter complaint against her, police said.

In the FIR lodged with station, alleged that the scribe, Sashmita Acharya, visited their residence on Wednesday night, abused them and pelted stones at the house.

Acharya had lodged an FIR against Kendrapara Mohanty, his younger brother and the MP's filmstar wife on Friday.

They were booked on the charge of assaulting and sexually harassing Acharya when she had gone to the MP's residence to complaint against his brother for passing lewd remarks at her.

While the police had recorded the statements of the and her husband on Friday, the and his kin named in the FIR are yet to be questioned.

The rejected the allegations against him and his family members.

"Since the has left for New Delhi, we have examined three witnesses in the counter case filed by his brother," said In-Charge of station Rashmi Ranjan Sahu.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on held a demonstration here demanding immediate arrest of the lawmaker.

Burning effigies of and Mohanty, the protesters threatened statewide agitation if the newly elected MP was not arrested within 24 hours.

