Counter FIR lodged by MP's brother in scribe assault case

BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty's brother who was booked for sexually harrasing and assaulting a woman journalist, Saturday lodged a counter complaint against her, police said.
In the FIR lodged with Purighat police station, Anuprash alleged that the scribe, Sashmita Acharya, visited their residence on Wednesday night, abused them and pelted stones at the house.
Acharya had lodged an FIR against Kendrapara MP Mohanty, his younger brother Anuprash and the MP's filmstar wife Barsha Priyadarshini on Friday.
They were booked on the charge of assaulting and sexually harassing Acharya when she had gone to the MP's residence to complaint against his brother for passing lewd remarks at her.
While the police had recorded the statements of the journalist and her husband on Friday, the BJD leader and his kin named in the FIR are yet to be questioned.
The BJD leader rejected the allegations against him and his family members.
"Since the MP has left for New Delhi, we have examined three witnesses in the counter case filed by his brother," said Inspector In-Charge of Purighat police station Rashmi Ranjan Sahu.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on held a demonstration here demanding immediate arrest of the lawmaker.
Burning effigies of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Mohanty, the protesters threatened statewide agitation if the newly elected MP was not arrested within 24 hours.
