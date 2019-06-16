TN CM calls on Prime Minister Modi, discusses projects

K Palaniswami Saturday called on at his residence here and sought his support for various state-specific projects.

Palaniswami, during the brief interaction, also presented him a memorandum on various development projects.

Later, the took part in the fifth governing council meeting of NITI Aayog here.

"The government, working on the lines of my revered leader (former J Jayalalithaa), is pushing her vision of a developed and I request the to support us by providing sufficient funds (for the developmental schemes)," Palaniswami said in his address.

The schemes for which he sought financial assistance from the Centre included rejuvenation of water bodies in Tamil Nadu, setting up of rainwater harvesting structures, besides seeking linking of in with on a priority basis.

Palaniswami sought Modi's intervention in setting up a 400 million litres per day desalination plant at Perur (near Coimbatore) costing Rs 6,078 crore. He asked the Centre to provide a gap funding of Rs 1,810 crore.

The chief minister requested the to allot Rs 100 crore each to Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts in order to overcome the shortfall in specific components like agriculture and skill development.

Noting that states like Tamil Nadu face droughts frequently, Palaniswami requested him for special allocation of Rs 1,000 crore per annum towards water conservation.

On the proposed greenfield airport in Chennai, Palaniswami said his government had already announced the project and requested the Centre to extend support for its construction "with equal participation by Government of India".

He also requested Centre to release pending IGST arrears of Rs 4,458 crore to the state.

The chief minister also asked to direct NITI Aayog to accord necessary approval and funding for the Chennai Integrated Flood Management System costing Rs 3,000 crore.

Palaniswami, during his brief visit here, also met Road Transport and Nitin Gadkari, Minister and discussed projects of the state with them.

The issue of was among the subjects that came up for discussion with Shekhawat, a release said.

The had in December adopted a resolution in December 2018 urging the Centre to withdraw the permission given to for a detailed project report for its proposed dam across at Mekedatu in

"..Honble Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu called on (sic) for a courtesy meeting and to discuss water-related issues in the state, at Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi," Shekhawat said on

Palaniswami also called on later.

The office of in its official handle shared a picture of Palaniswami meeting Sitharaman.

