Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Services win in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Priyam Garg (59) and Rinku Singh (52) blasted unbeaten fifties to guide Uttar Pradesh to a huge 58-run win over Tripura in a Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here Sunday.
Electing to bat, Uttar Pradesh rode on Garg and Singh to post a commanding 184-4 and then returned to restrict Tripura for 126-8 in 20 overs.
Garg hit six boundaries, while Singh played a whirlwind 16-ball innings, laced with five sixes and four boundaries.
AS Rajpoor (4/17) and Ankit Chaudhary (3/19) shared seven wickets as Tripura failed to stitch together a partnership, losing wickets in regular intervals.
In Palam A Stadium, Uttarakhand produced an allround show to notch up a 10-run win over Puducherry.
Batting first, skipper R Bhatia (30), Vijay Sharma (30) and Shivam Khurana (29) came up with useful contributions as Uttarakhand posted 141-6 in 20 overs.
Uttarakhand then restricted Puducherry to 131-9 in 20 overs with Sunny Rana (2/28), Sunny Kashyap (2/28) and H Bisht (2/21) taking two wickets each.
Paras Dogra's 42-ball 53 went in vain as he didn't get support at the other end.
In another Group E match, Ravi Chauhan's 45 and S Pandey's three wicket haul helped Services register a six-wicket win over Maharashtra here.
Put into bat, Maharashtra struggled to 116-9 in 20 overs with AR Bawne (34) emerging as the highest scorer.
Pandey scalped three for 21, while Mohit Kumar (2/24) and AP Sharma (2/29) also picked up a couple of wickets each.
Chasing the target, opener Chauhan hit an unbeaten 52-ball 45 as Services scored 119-4 in 19.2 overs.
Brief Score:
Uttar Pradesh: 184-4 in 20 overs (Priyam Garg 59; TS Saha 2/33) defeated Tripura: 126-8 in 20 overs (MB Murasingh 28; AS Rajpoot 4/17).
Uttarakhand: 141-6 in 20 overs (R Bhatia 30; Fabid Ahmed 2/15) beat Puducherry: 131-9 in 20 overs (P Dogra 53; Sunny kashyap 2/28)
Maharashtra: 116-9 in 20 overs (AR Bawne 34; S Pandey 3/21) lost by six wickets to Services: 119-4 in 19.2 overs (R Chauhan 45; AN Kazi 2/17).
