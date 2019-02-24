Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Services win in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Priyam Garg (59) and Rinku Singh (52) blasted unbeaten fifties to guide Uttar Pradesh to a huge 58-run win over Tripura in a Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here Sunday.

Electing to bat, Uttar Pradesh rode on Garg and Singh to post a commanding 184-4 and then returned to restrict Tripura for 126-8 in 20 overs.

Garg hit six boundaries, while Singh played a whirlwind 16-ball innings, laced with five sixes and four boundaries.

AS Rajpoor (4/17) and Ankit Chaudhary (3/19) shared seven wickets as Tripura failed to stitch together a partnership, losing wickets in regular intervals.

In Palam A Stadium, Uttarakhand produced an allround show to notch up a 10-run win over Puducherry.

Batting first, skipper R Bhatia (30), Vijay Sharma (30) and Shivam Khurana (29) came up with useful contributions as Uttarakhand posted 141-6 in 20 overs.

Uttarakhand then restricted Puducherry to 131-9 in 20 overs with Sunny Rana (2/28), Sunny Kashyap (2/28) and H Bisht (2/21) taking two wickets each.

Paras Dogra's 42-ball 53 went in vain as he didn't get support at the other end.

In another Group E match, Ravi Chauhan's 45 and S Pandey's three wicket haul helped Services register a six-wicket win over Maharashtra here.

Put into bat, Maharashtra struggled to 116-9 in 20 overs with AR Bawne (34) emerging as the highest scorer.

Pandey scalped three for 21, while Mohit Kumar (2/24) and AP Sharma (2/29) also picked up a couple of wickets each.

Chasing the target, opener Chauhan hit an unbeaten 52-ball 45 as Services scored 119-4 in 19.2 overs.

Brief Score:

Uttar Pradesh: 184-4 in 20 overs (Priyam Garg 59; TS Saha 2/33) defeated Tripura: 126-8 in 20 overs (MB Murasingh 28; AS Rajpoot 4/17).

Uttarakhand: 141-6 in 20 overs (R Bhatia 30; Fabid Ahmed 2/15) beat Puducherry: 131-9 in 20 overs (P Dogra 53; Sunny kashyap 2/28)


Maharashtra: 116-9 in 20 overs (AR Bawne 34; S Pandey 3/21) lost by six wickets to Services: 119-4 in 19.2 overs (R Chauhan 45; AN Kazi 2/17).

First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 20:45 IST

