Karnataka hammer Bengal by nine wickets in Mushtaq Ali T20

Young struck an unbeaten 81 as cantered to a nine-wicket win over Bengal to register their second successive Group D win at the Twenty20 tournament here Friday.

The 24-year-old, who made his debut against on Thursday, smashed two sixes and 10 fours during his 55-ball knock as chased down the modest target of 132 in 15.5 overs.

Giving him company was wicketkeeper-batsman BR Sharath, who got out after completing his 50 off 37 balls with the help of nine boundaries. The duo laid down a solid opening partnership of 117 runs in 14.3 overs for

Bengal's also struggled at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi in the outskirts here, with leaking 22 runs from his two overs and didn't even complete his full quota.

Opting to bat, Bengal batsmen faltered to be bundled out for 131 inside 19.4 overs with opener Shreevats Goswami top-scoring with a 29-ball 40 (6x4s, 1x6).

The diminutive Goswami gave Bengal the perfect start with (10) before the latter was dismissed by Abhimanyu Mithun (3/22) by a brilliant diving effort from R

Fresh from his century against Mizoram, failed convert a fine start with Rohan taking a catch off (2/18).

Three balls later, Bhandage gave a second breakthrough when Goswami edged one behind the stumps.

With 66 for 3 in eight overs, the senior duo of and comeback man (6) looked to rebuild their innings. But it was not be as Saha became victim of a run-out after a mix-up with Tiwary.

Earlier at the same venue, toyed attack to notch up a massive 215 for three en route to a 96-run win for their back-to-back victories.

Rishabh Tiwary top-scored for with a 52-ball 81 (7x4s, 4x6s), while Amandeep Khare was at his explosive best in a 23-ball unbeaten 61 (6x4s, 4x6s).

In reply were restricted to 118 for eight. starred with the ball fopr Chhatisgarh with fine figures of 4 for 16.

Chhattishgarh lead the Group D table with a higher net run-rate than second-placed Karnataka and All the three teams have garnered eight points from two games each.

At the Barabati Stadium, edged out Odisha by 10 runs for their second successive win.

For the hosts, it was their second loss on a row and are yet to open their account after two matches.

Brief Scores:



At Barabati Stadium: 201 for 4 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 63 not out, Rishabh Das 56, Pallavkumar Das 43) beat 70 for 6 in 20 overs (Jitumoni Kalita 2/8, Abu Nechim 2/16) by 131 runs.

141 all out in 19.5 overs (Suryakant Pradhan 3/31, Pappu Roy 3/9) beat Odisha 131 for 5 in 20 overs (Biplab Samantray 48, Arabind Singh 34 not out; 2/27) by 10 runs.

At DRIEMS Ground, Tangi: 215 for 3 in 20 overs (Rishabh Tiwary 81, Amandeep Khare 61 not out) beat 118 for 8 in 20 overs (Samarth Seth 34; 4/16, 2/21) by 96 runs.

Bengal 131 all out in 19.4 overs (Shreevats Goswami 40, 36; Abhimanyu Mithun 3/22, R 2/18, 2/18) lost to Karnataka 134 for 1 in 15.5 overs ( 81 not out, BR Sharath 50) by nine wickets.

