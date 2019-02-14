Uttarakhand High court seeks govt reply on hooch tragedy

The High Court has sought a reply from the on the recent hooch tragedy, which left over 70 people dead in the state and neighbouring

Hearing a PIL on the matter on Wednesday, a division bench of and Justice directed the state to file a replywithin 10 days.

The PIL filed by resident Pramod Sharma pleads that the District Excise Officer, should be suspended and instructions for lodging an FIR should be issued against him.

The petition also demands a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Over 70 people were killed in and neighbouring after consuming spurious liquor. At least 36 people died in alone.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)