Uttarakhand High court seeks govt reply on hooch tragedy

The Uttarakhand High Court has sought a reply from the state government on the recent hooch tragedy, which left over 70 people dead in the state and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.
Hearing a PIL on the matter on Wednesday, a division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Rangnathan and Justice Ramesh Chandra Khulbe directed the state to file a replywithin 10 days.
The PIL filed by Haridwar resident Pramod Sharma pleads that the District Excise Officer, Haridwar should be suspended and instructions for lodging an FIR should be issued against him.
The petition also demands a CBI inquiry into the matter.
Over 70 people were killed in Uttarakhand and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh after consuming spurious liquor. At least 36 people died in Uttarakhand alone.
