on Thursday celebrated Madhubala's 86th birthday with a doodle created by Bangalore-based

Madhubala, whose real name was Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi, was born in in 1933.

She was raised in a town located near the Bombay Talkies film studio and appeared in her first film at the age of 9, billed as Baby Mumtaz.

In 1947, at the age of 14, she landed the lead role in "Neel Kamal" and took the name

She worked on back-to-back projects to support her parents and four sisters.

appeared in nine during 1949, including a breakout performance in the box office hit "Mahal".

The actor, widely known as "The Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood", was known for her understated style well suited for comedies, dramas, and romantic roles.

Madhubala, who starred in over 70 including "Half Ticket", "Mughal-e-Azam", "Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi", " Mr & Mrs 55", "Howrah Bridge" and "Barsaat Ki Raat" in her brief career, was called 'The Biggest Star in the World' in 1952 by Theatre Arts magazine.

The passed away on February 23, 1969, shortly after her 36th birthday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)