Nickel futures fall 0.09% over muted demand

prices fell 0.09 per cent to Rs 876 per kg Thursday after traders trimmed their holdings amid easing demand at the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, the February contract of was trading lower by 80 paise, or 0.09 per cent, at Rs 876 per kg in a business volume of 1,276 lots.

Marketmen said offloading of positions by participants due to slackened demand from alloy makers at the spot market weighed on futures here.

