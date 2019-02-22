Raina fires UP to six wicket win

-
-
Out of favour India batsman Suresh Raina smashed an unbeaten 54 off 35 balls to lead Uttar Pradesh to a six wicket win over Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy here on Friday.
Opting to bat, Hyderbad could only mange 139 for 7 in 20 overs. Bavanaka Sandeep was the top scorer with 33 off 31 balls.
Uttar Pradesh captain Raina guided his team to victory in 18.3 overs after openers Upendra Yadav 25 and Samarth Singh 36 provided a steady start.
In another Group E game, openers Nakul Verma and Ravi Chauhan starred with the bat as Services registered a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Tripura.
Opting to bowl, Services restricted Tripura to 157 before Verma hit 73 off 45 balls and Chauhan, who was unbeaten on 62, overhauled the target with more than four overs to spare.
Earlier, Tripura openers Joydeep Banik and Udiyan Bose were dismissed off simultaneous deliveries. Saurabh Das (0) and Pratyush Singh (7) were also dismissed cheaply. Captain Manisankar Murasingh then scored a 52 off 40 balls to take his side to a respectable total after the middle order collapsed.
Playing at Palam A Stadium, Maharashtra beat Puducherry by eight wickets in a low scoring match.
Opting to bat, Puducherry could only manage a paltry 101 in 20 overs.
Maharashtra's left-arm pacer Divyang Himganekar wreaked havoc returning with figures of 4-19. Paras Dogra was the top scorer for Puducherry with 32 runs.
For Maharashtra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (55 off 44 balls) and captain Naushad Shaikh (44 off 37) starred with the bat.
In another match, Baroda skipper Kedar Devdhar's 61 off 49 balls and Yusuf Pathan's unbeaten 47 went in vain as Uttrakhand registered a seven-wicket victory.
Set a target of 153, Uttrakhand's Saurabh Rawat (41) and Vaibhav Singh, who was unbeaten on 49, hit four boundaries and as many sixes to end the match with one over to spare.
Brief Scores:
At Palam Stadium:
Services 158 for 2 in 16.5 overs (Nakul Verma 73, Ravi Chauhan 62 not out; Tushar Saha 1-37) beat Tripura 157 for 6 in 20 overs (Manisankar Murasingh 52, Ninad Kadam 32; Diwesh Pathania 2-19) by eight wicket.
Uttar Pradesh 143 for 4 in 20 overs (Suresh Raina 54 not out, Samarth Singh 36; Ashish Reddy 4-33) beat Hyderabad 139 for 7 in 20 overs (Bavanaka Sandeep 33, Ambati Rayudu 29; Ankit Rajpoot 4-31) by six wickets.
Maharashtra 105 for 2 in 15.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 55, Naushad Shaikh 44; Pankaj Singh 2-18) beat Puducherry 101 for 6 in 20 overs (Paras Dogra 32, Thalaivan Sargunam 29; Divyang Himganekar 4-19) by eight wickets.
Uttrakhand 153 for 3 in 19 overs (Vaibhav Singh 49, Saurabh Rawat 41; Rishi Athore 1-13) beat Baroda 152 for 5 in 20 overs (Kedar Devdhar 61, Yusuf Pathan 47 not out; Sunny Rana 2-27) by seven wickets.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
