Raina fires UP to six wicket win

Out of favour batsman smashed an unbeaten 54 off 35 balls to lead to a six wicket win over in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy here on Friday.

Opting to bat, Hyderbad could only mange 139 for 7 in 20 overs. Bavanaka Sandeep was the top scorer with 33 off 31 balls.

Raina guided his team to victory in 18.3 overs after openers Upendra Yadav 25 and Samarth Singh 36 provided a steady start.

In another Group E game, openers and starred with the bat as Services registered a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over

Opting to bowl, Services restricted to 157 before Verma hit 73 off 45 balls and Chauhan, who was unbeaten on 62, overhauled the target with more than four overs to spare.

Earlier, openers and were dismissed off simultaneous deliveries. Saurabh Das (0) and Pratyush Singh (7) were also dismissed cheaply. then scored a 52 off 40 balls to take his side to a respectable total after the middle order collapsed.

Playing at Palam A Stadium, beat Puducherry by eight wickets in a low scoring match.

Opting to bat, Puducherry could only manage a paltry 101 in 20 overs.

Maharashtra's left-arm pacer Divyang Himganekar wreaked havoc returning with figures of 4-19. was the top scorer for Puducherry with 32 runs.

For Maharashtra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (55 off 44 balls) and (44 off 37) starred with the bat.

In another match, Baroda skipper Kedar Devdhar's 61 off 49 balls and Yusuf Pathan's unbeaten 47 went in vain as Uttrakhand registered a seven-wicket victory.

Set a target of 153, Uttrakhand's Saurabh Rawat (41) and Vaibhav Singh, who was unbeaten on 49, hit four boundaries and as many sixes to end the match with one over to spare.

