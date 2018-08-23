Uttarakhand wooing drug companies in Telangana

government expects some of the companies here, especially those in the bio-medical field, to set up manufacturing facilities in the hill state, its said today.

He was part of a roadshow presided over by for Forests, Labour and Ayush, Harak Singh Rawat for the Investors Summit to be held in Dehradun on October 7 and 8.

The was working on policies for electric vehicles and information technology, among others, the said.

"We are in the process of finalising some important policies. We will soon be announcing them," he said.

According to him, the government was preparing a list of about 50 viable projects which would be offered to potential investors to be taken up.

Earlier, addressing the business community, the said Uttarakhand was well-positioned for investments in sectors such as pharmaceutical, tourism and

"Given its unexplored industry potential, our aim is to multiply employment opportunities, improve living standards and have inclusive development", the said.

to Industries (Uttarakhand) Manish Panwar said the focus of the government focus lay in the development of public-private partnerships in 12 focussed sectors such as renewable energy, biotechnology, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)