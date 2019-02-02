JUST IN
Vaani Kapoor to turn showstopper for Shivan & Narresh

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Designer duo Shivan and Narresh will have Vaani Kapoor as their muse at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019, where they will be showcasing their new collection "Patu Series".

The designers will be presenting their latest collection on Saturday in collaboration with R|Elan, an umbrella brand encompassing a range of new-age fabrics.

The range is inspired by the designers' travel sojourns across the rich geography of India, particularly Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, and its prosperous art forms.

LFW Summer/Resort 2019 will end on February 3.

