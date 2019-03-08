Vaccination deaths; case registered against docs, staff of PHC

: A day after a toddler died and 26 children were hospitalised after developing health problems after being vaccinated at a here, police Friday registered a case against doctors and staff involved.

T Amrutha Reddy said the case was registered under Section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence) against the doctors and staff allegedly involved in administering and overseeing the to the children.

An infant died and 26 children were hospitalised here Thursday after they developed health complications a day after being administered some vaccine at an urban Primary Health Centre in the city.

Several children were vaccinated at the PHC in Nampalli on Wednesday and some were brought to the state-run Niloufer hospital with complaints of fever, an official release had earlier said.

A had said that the tablet given after administering vaccines could have caused complications,



When contacted, a working in Niloufer said 32 infants were currently undergoing treatment and all of them were out of danger.

