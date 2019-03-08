Washing machines, microwave ovens to have energy efficiency ratings

The power ministry Thursday said two more electrical appliances and washing machines will now be assigned star ratings based on their metrics.

labelling programme have been formulated by the (BEE), as part of its mandate, under the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, a power ministry statement said.

"The programme will now include these two appliances for grant of star rating in terms of their Initially, the programme for above two appliances will be implemented on a voluntary basis and will be valid up to December 31, 2020," the statement said.

The programme is aimed at improving in household appliances to reduce of common consumers.

The BEE has also revise the criteria for for inclusion of water efficiency in addition to for grant of star rating.

The ministry has estimated savings of over three billion units of at consumer-end through adoption of star-rated and washing machines by 2030.

The size of Indian oven market stood at 1.21 million units in 2017-18 and is projected to grow at a CAGR (compounded average growth rate) of around 2 per cent.

The size of Indian market stood at 6.1 million units in 2017-18 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8 per cent fuelled by a growth in urbanisation.

Therefore, the ministry said, it is important to optimize of microwave and washing machines. This will create awareness among domestic consumers to encourage transition towards and Washing machines.

As a major step towards faster adoption of star rating with the objective of "ease of implementation," the BEE has developed an for expeditious registration and approval under this initiative.

The manufacturers will be able to register for availing appropriate star rating for Any model/brand of or a can avail star rating on a scale of 1 to 5 based on test report from NABL or equivalent labs subsequent to scrutiny by the BEE.

The BEE is a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, which assists in developing policies and strategies with the primary objective of reducing the of the Indian economy. BEE coordinates with designated consumers, designated agencies, and other organizations to identify and utilize the existing resources and infrastructure, in performing the functions assigned to it under the Energy Conservation Act.

