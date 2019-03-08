NCLT benches to be set up at Amaravati, Indore

The government has approved establishment of two new benches of (NCLT), one at in and the other at in

"This step has been taken keeping in view the increasing case load, especially under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016... It is expected that creation of new benches will enable faster disposal of cases," an official statement said Friday.

The jurisdiction of will be and that of will be

At present, comes under the jurisdiction of NCLT at and comes under the jurisdiction of NCLT bench, Ahmedabad.

NCLT, which was set up under the Companies Act, 2013, has provided an effective and time-bound adjudication mechanism to deal with matters related to the Companies Act, IBC, and LLP Act, 2008.

Presently, there are 14 NCLT benches in the country, including the Principal at New Delhi, and three recently added benches at Jaipur, and

