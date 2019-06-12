Vadodara civic body ropes in cops,CCTVs to penalise litterbugs

Cracking the on litterers who often go scot-free, the civic body has come up with a two-pronged action plan which includes deploying personnel in various areas and taking help of CCTVs in tracing the offenders.

Come June 17 and the municipal corporation will start imposing fine, ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1000, for acts like spitting on roads, littering, urinating in open, defacing walls, illegal hawking and parking, Ajay Bhadoo said Wednesday.

He said teams of and State Reserve (SRP) personnel will be deployed at various locations to keep an eye on litterbugs.

A total of 12 such joint enforcement teams have been formed to ensurethat the city, known as cultural capital of Gujarat, remains clean.

"Police will take help of the network of 550 CCTV cameras in identifying and tracing the citizens who make public places dirty," said Police Anupam Singh Gehlaut.

The drive to keep the city spick and span is part of the Swachh Abhiyan.

