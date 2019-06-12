Except Kumaraswamy, NMDC halts iron ore production in all its

: Barring Kumaraswamy Mines in Karnataka, production of by came to a standstill as the state-owned company halted production at Bailadilla Range in in also due to protest by tribals.

The is losing 70,000 tonnes of production from and already losing 0.5 million tonnes per month from Donimalai mines in since November last year, official sources said.

Earlier, suspended iron ore- from its following the state governments decision to impose 80 per cent premium on the ore sales from that mine in November, 2018.

Lately, the suspended production at Bailadilla Complex consisting of Bacheli and blocks in following the agitation by against the on hills in the Deposit no.13, official sources said.

"There is a production loss of about 70,000 tonnes of iron ore production per day due to tribal unrest at Bailadilla Range in in Chhattisgarh. The mining was suspended in Bacheli mines since June 11 while it was stopped at mines from June 7," the sources told

Thousands of tribals, under the banner of the Sanyukt Panchayat Samiti, have resorted to protest against on hills in the deposit no. 13 since June 7.

The mining in the entire consisting of Bacheli and mining blocks was completely stalled.

There is a loss of production of 70,000 tonnes on an average per day from Chhattisgarh, sources told

Deposit-13 is being developed by a joint venture company called NCL, formed by and the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation.

A contract for excavation and mine development was awarded to last year when the BJP was in power in the state.

Adani was awarded the contract only for excavation and mine development.

The work was awarded to Adani by inviting open tenders through of MSTC, a state-owned company, NMDC had earlier clarified.

The on Tuesday ordered a halt to all works related to proposed at Deposit-13.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)