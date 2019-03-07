JUST IN
Varanasi, Amritsar leading domestic destinations for solo travellers: Report

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indians are progressively preferring to travel solo and some of the domestic destinations for such travellers include Varanasi, Amritsar, Coimbatore, Goa and Jaipur, a survey said Thursday.

According to data revealed by leading travel search engine, after evaluating over billions of search queries, KAYAK said there is an year-on-year upsurge of 56 per cent in travellers booking single flight tickets in India.

Based on travel trends and insights Varanasi, Amritsar, Coimbatore, Goa and Jaipur are leading domestic destinations for solo travellers, it said.

Varanasi is the perfect spot for travellers who are looking for adventures, colourful festivals and gourmets, while Amritsar has been attracting solo travellers and history enthusiasts since decades, the travel search engine firm said in a release.

For travellers who are eager to trek solo, Coimbatore is the place to go and Goa is an all time favourite for white sandy beaches and picturesque sunsets, Jaipur's dazzling royal palaces, busy markets and stunning artwork by local craftsman are a big hit with solo travellers, it added.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 18:20 IST

