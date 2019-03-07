Varanasi, Amritsar leading domestic destinations for solo travellers: Report

Indians are progressively preferring to travel solo and some of the domestic destinations for such travellers include Varanasi, Amritsar, Coimbatore, and Jaipur, a survey said Thursday.

According to data revealed by leading travel search engine, after evaluating over billions of search queries, KAYAK said there is an year-on-year upsurge of 56 per cent in travellers booking single flight tickets in

Based on and insights Varanasi, Amritsar, Coimbatore, and are leading domestic destinations for solo travellers, it said.

is the perfect spot for travellers who are looking for adventures, colourful festivals and gourmets, while has been attracting solo travellers and history enthusiasts since decades, the firm said in a release.

For travellers who are eager to trek solo, is the place to go and is an all time favourite for white sandy beaches and picturesque sunsets, Jaipur's dazzling royal palaces, busy markets and stunning artwork by are a big hit with solo travellers, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)