Friday released the Cooling Action Plan (ICAP) aimed at reducing emissions and providing to citizens.

The minister launched here the along with five other publications, including a report on the ministry's five years of achievements and faunal biodiversity in protected areas.

"The overarching goal of is to provide sustainable cooling and for all while securing environmental and socio-economic benefits. This will also help in reducing both direct and indirect emissions," said.

He said the plan provides an integrated vision towards cooling across sectors encompassing inter alia reduction of cooling demand, refrigerant transition, enhancing and better with a 20 year time horizon.

Besides Vardhan, the event was addressed by ministry officials -- A K Jain and DG

Jain said, "With rise in adverse impact of climate change, thermal spells or hot spells in the country have started worsening. A number of deaths and other diseases are becoming a norm in our country."



"Our aim is not merely to address the air conditioning issue by bringing better cooling gases, but provide larger to citizens. This initiative was taken on Ozone Day last year and I am happy to report that in such a short span we have been able to complete it," the said.

aims at reducing cooling and refrigerant demand across sectors by 20-25 per cent by 2037-38.

The ministry said ICAP will provide thermal comfort for all, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, double farmers' income as with better cold chain infrastructure, a grower will get better value of produce.

Another set of publication from the Zoological of was released by and the ministry officials.

"The ZSI is tasked with the responsibility of inventorising the zoological wealth of the country. We are releasing two publications -- Faunal diversity of protected areas of and Faunal diversity of select districts," Jain said.

