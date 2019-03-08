Govt appoints five SPs in CBI

-
The government on Friday appointed five superintendents of police in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Of these five officers, three -- Sudha Singh, Thomson Jose and Jayadevan A -- are from the Indian Police Service (IPS), it said. The two other officers belong to the Indian Revenue Service.
While Singh is a 2006-batch Odisha-cadre officer, Jose is a 2009-batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre. Jayadevan is from 2008 batch, Madhya Pradesh cadre.
Ashok Kumar, a 2006-batch officer of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) has also been appointed as SP in the central probe agency.
Lalit Mohan Jindal, a 2008-batch officer of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax), has also been appointed in the CBI, the order said.
All these officers have been appointed as SP for four years, it said.
The appointments of IRS officers assume significance as the CBI is probing various high profile financial fraud cases including the over Rs 13,000-crore scam in Punjab National Bank.
