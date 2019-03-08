Govt appoints five SPs in CBI

The government on Friday appointed five superintendents of police in the (CBI), according to a order.

Of these five officers, three -- Sudha Singh, Thomson and Jayadevan A -- are from the (IPS), it said. The two other officers belong to the

While Singh is a 2006-batch Odisha-cadre officer, is a 2009-batch IPS of cadre. Jayadevan is from 2008 batch, cadre.

Ashok Kumar, a 2006-batch of (Customs and Central Excise) has also been appointed as SP in the central probe agency.

Lalit Mohan Jindal, a 2008-batch of (Income Tax), has also been appointed in the CBI, the order said.

All these officers have been appointed as SP for four years, it said.

The appointments of IRS officers assume significance as the is probing various high profile financial fraud cases including the over Rs 13,000-crore scam in

