Rafale documents not stolen, petitioners used photocopies: Attorney General

Friday claimed the documents were not stolen from the and that what he meant in his submission before the was that petitioners in the application used "photocopies of the original" papers, deemed secret by the government.

His comments in the apex court on Wednesday that fighter jet deal documents were stolen caused a political row, with targeting the government over stealing of such sensitive papers and seeking a criminal investigation.

"I am told that the opposition has alleged what was argued (in SC) was that files had been stolen from the This is wholly incorrect. The statement that files have been stolen is wholly incorrect," he told PTI, in an apparent damage-control exercise.

said the application filed by Yashwant Sinha, and Prashant Bhushant, seeking from the court a review of its verdict dismissing pleas for a probe into against the deal, had annexed three documents which were photocopies of the original.

sources said the AG's use of word stolen was probably "stronger" and could have been avoided.

The government had also warned newspapers with a case under for publishing articles based on these documents.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)