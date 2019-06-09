Vault of Daan-Ghati temple in Mathura sealed

The vault (khajana ghar) of temple here has been sealed and security personnel deployed to guard its treasure on the orders of a court, officials said Sunday.

The authorities also installed CCTV cameras around the vault containing about two crore coins and valuables at the temple, which is one of the two main temples of Goverdhan Parikrama.

executed the court orders in the presence of Deputy SP Kailash and

Kaushik had filed a complaint with the police last month alleging that former was involved in embezzlement of temple fund.

Chaudhary was arrested on the basis of an FIR filed on May 25.

According to the FIR, the accused was involved in alleged embezzlement of fund to the tune of 7.44 crore from the seva contract account of the temple in Mathura in western

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)