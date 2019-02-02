Venezuela's Guaido says humanitarian aid to come from Colombia and Brazil

Venezuela's self-proclaimed said Saturday the opposition will start gathering humanitarian aid from and and urged the military to let it into the crisis-wracked country.

The opposition leader, who is challenging the authority of Nicolas Maduro, said the aid would be gathered in three places: Cucuta in Colombia, somewhere in and a island.

The 35-year-old president, speaking at a mass opposition rally in the east of Caracas, also announced the creation of a "global coalition for the humanitarian aid and Venezuela's freedom," without giving more details.

He said "what we need for our people to survive" would be gathered "in the coming days" before adding: "You, soldier... have the decision in your hands" to allow it in or not.

Maduro has so far refused to authorize the entry of humanitarian aid, arguing that it would precede a military intervention by those backing Guaido's claim to authority.

The was himself at a large street demonstration in central on Saturday to celebrate

Under Maduro's stewardship, has lurched into an economic crisis that has left the country with hyperinflation and shortages of and medicine.

is oil-dependent but its production has fallen to a 30-year low while the has cranked up the pressure on the ruling regime by slapping sanctions on company to try to starve Maduro and his inner circle of funds.

