resumed deliveries to neighbouring on Saturday as the premiers of both met along their shared border as part of a bid to boost trade.

Iraqi met with his Jordanian counterpart at the Treibil border crossing, referred to as Al-Karameh in Jordan, which reopened in August 2017.

The only crossing between the two was shuttered in 2014 as the Islamic State group swept across Iraq, but was reopened after Iraqi forces pushed back the jihadists.

declared victory against IS in late 2017.

On Saturday, the two sides agreed that would provide with 10,000 barrels of crude a day transported by truck from oil-rich province, Jordan's official agency said.

Transport costs would be taken into account under the deal, according to Petra, and the possibility of granting discounts to has upset some Iraqis.

is pushing to meet its hydrocarbon needs through a pipeline project that would connect Basra on the southern tip of with the Jordanian port of Aqaba.

The two said Saturday they had begun studying its construction.

In January, Jordanian made his second trip to in more than a decade after a flurry of meetings between senior officials of both countries.

For its part, Iraq is looking for solutions to its chronic shortages.

To secure an exemption from US sanctions on Iran, Baghdad has announced plans to curb its reliance on supplied by and buy power from Jordan, and

The two premiers agreed Saturday that would begin providing to Iraq "in less than two years", according to

The two sides also agreed to lift Iraqi taxes on hundreds of Jordanian products, and to establish a joint industrial zone along the border, according to statement issued by the prime minster's office.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)