Venezuela opposition leader says family threatened by Maduro agents

Venezuela's opposition said Thursday elite security forces had entered his home to threaten his family, blaming the government of as international support grew for his bid to oust the

The move heightened fears for the security of the 35-year-old leader, who declared himself last week in a direct challenge to Maduro's authority.

The police's special action force, FAES, had visited his home to interview his wife Fabiana Rosales, Guaido told his audience during a speech at university.

"The FAES is at my house, asking for Fabiana. At this moment the dictatorship believes that it will intimidate us," a confident Guaido said, his wife at his side.

Several opposition leaders have been jailed in recent years as Maduro cracked down on growing dissent in the Latin American country.

Earlier, European lawmakers recognized Guaido as the acting -- another step forward in his bid to force out the socialist who has presided over the oil-rich country's economic collapse.

While marshaling international support, Guaido is seeking to maintain street pressure against Maduro at home, where he has called more mass protests for Saturday -- keeping him firmly in the government's crosshairs.

Venezuela's -- dominated by regime loyalists -- have frozen his assets and ordered him not to leave the country.

On Thursday, lawmakers at the Brussels-based voted to accept Guaido as "legitimate of the country" -- and urged the to follow suit.

Four major European powers -- Britain, France, and -- have said they would do so if Maduro fails to call fresh by the weekend. The US on Thursday urged all European to recognize Guaido.

With his wife at his side on the podium, Guaido said he had a 20-month old daughter at home and would be holding FAES accountable for "whatever they do to my baby."



"The objective is obvious... I tell these officials, do not cross the red line," he said.

The United States, which immediately recognized Guaido along with a dozen Latin American countries, has warned Maduro of "serious consequences" if he targets opponents.

denounced the "intimidation" of Guaido.

The university speech came one day after thousands of people led by Guaido took to the streets in and various other cities, banging pots, blowing whistles and horns, and carrying banners that read: "Armed forces, regain your dignity" and "Maduro usurper."



The two-hour strike was called to press demands "that the armed forces side with the people" -- which Guaido himself said is "crucial to enabling a change in government." Maduro supporters have matched the protests with counter demonstrations.

The last 10 days of political upheaval have exacerbated the general disarray in Venezuela, which has the world's largest proven but has suffered an economic meltdown marked by hyperinflation and shortages of basic necessities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)